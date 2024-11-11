Texans Tackle Rips Ball From CJ Stroud In Head-Scratching Play

Tytus Howard, an offensive lineman for the Houston Texans, led a head-scratching sequence during Sunday night's gripping battle between the Texans and Detroit Lions.

During a drive early in the fourth quarter, CJ Stroud danced around the pocket as Detroit's pressure closed on him, but Stroud was ultimately strip-sacked by his teammate.

It was a total doozy for Houston's offense during a crucial point in the game.

Howard mistakenly sacked his QB but deliberately attempted to strip the ball from Stroud. Stroud wasn't thrilled looking up to watch the replay at NRG Stadium.

The tackle had hopes of saving the play but almost turned the ball over after ripping the ball from Stroud.

The Texans' offense went cold in the fourth; meanwhile, Detroit ripped three field goals in the period to win, 26-23.

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a go-ahead field goal attempt, wide left, on the Texans offense's final drive.

Jake Bates, Detroit's kicker, was hailed as a real-life underdog who had everything go right on Sunday.

Bates was nailing long kicks while the Texans' kicking mightily struggled. The 52-yard field goal by Bates as time expired put Houston away.

Another major takeaway from Houston's loss was that their defense picked off Lions quarterback Jared Goff five times and could not put Detroit away.

Goff completed 15-of-30 passes for 240 yards, two touchdowns and five INTs. Working with an injured wide receivers room, CJ Stroud completed 19 of 33 passes for 232 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Stroud did his best with his circumstances, dodging pressure from the Lions' D-Line and his own O-Line.

The Lions remain atop the NFC at 8-1. Houston sputters at 6-4.

