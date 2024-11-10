NFL Fans Divided Over Texans' Bright Red Primetime Uniforms

How about those shiny Houston Texans uniforms?

Houston's all-red look during Sunday Night Football, facing Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions, turned into a red-hot topic of discussion in primetime.

The Houston Texans debuted their Battle Red uniforms for the first time this season.

The metallic red helmets with bull's horn decals proved to be very original, though in this case, original did not necessarily mean ‘good.’

The helmets resembled Christmas tree ornaments, and the threads appeared to be soaked in Red 40 overnight. If I had a pick in this race, I'd say the uniforms were tough to look at.

Others also found the look to be an eyesore. Still, some fans dug the bright red uniforms with glistening red helmets and brightly dyed unis.

One NFL fan commented on X: "If you want to see possibly the ugliest uniforms that ever existed, check out the Texans Lions game. Texans unis are hot garbage."

At one point, Mike Tirico on the broadcast called the uniforms "terrible."

The Texans were seeking a confidence boost in their new look, aiming for a victory against the NFC-leading Detroit Lions.

Detroit had different plans.

The Texans defense picked off Lions QB Jared Goff five times, but Houston was unable to put away the Lions.

Jake Bates, Detroit's kicker, stole the show as a ‘zero to hero’ figure on Sunday night. Bates was nailing long kicks while the Texans' kicking mightily struggled.

The Lions kicker was at a crossroads with his career nearly two years ago, opting to sell bricks for a living.

Bates' return to football reached storybook heights as he booted the game-winning kick from 52 yards out, 26-23, on SNF.

The Lions improved to 8-1. The Texans are now 0-1 while wearing the Battle Reds.

