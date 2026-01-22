Texans Should Have Benched CJ Stroud Against Patriots | Don't @ Me w Dan Dakich

Texans HC should've rescued his QB from himself after NIGHTMARE outing versus New England Patriots.

CJ Stroud spent the fall as the undisputed nucleus of the Texans' offense, but after four quarters in Foxborough, the narrative on Houston's QB1 completely flipped.

Under the brightest postseason spotlight, the presumptive face of the league performed like an overwhelmed backup.

NFL legend Daryl Johnston described the performance as something more significant than a bad outing.

To ‘Moose,’ it was a total meltdown by Stroud. One that his head coach should've rescued him from …

Joining Don’t @ Me w/ Dan Dakich, Johnston addressed the exact scenario DeMeco Ryans avoided on the sideline but should have pulled the trigger on: a halftime swap for Davis Mills.

Johnston’s stance was definitive, arguing that the eye test told a more harrowing story than the box score, which included a jaw-dropping four interceptions by Stroud.

"I was on board with the move," Johnston told host Dan Dakich.

"If you look at the footage, there are shots of Stroud where he looks genuinely lost. The confidence had evaporated from his face. It was undeniable."

The stats were ugly, but Johnston suggested the psychological toll that game took on Stroud was the real red flag.

Despite being a vocal Stroud supporter, Johnston believes Ryans missed a window to protect his quarterback from himself.

By sticking with Stroud during a game where he was clearly "blind" to the defense, Ryans allowed a slump to turn into trauma.

WATCH:

The most damning part of Johnston’s take is that this wasn't an isolated incident. Moose noted a "disturbing trend" of poor vision and shaky decision-making that began a week prior.

In Foxborough, Stroud's struggles reached a breaking point.

Stroud finished 20-of-47 for 212 yards, but the contest was over by the halftime break.

RELATED: Playoff Stinker Reminds Internet Of CJ Stroud's 'Advice' To Caleb Williams

QB1 threw his four picks in the first half, including a nasty pick-six that effectively gutted the Houston sideline.

By the time the 28-16 loss was set, Stroud had accounted for seven turnovers in just two playoff games.

The QB1 title remains Stroud’s for now, but the "confused and uncomfortable" version of his game has created a vacuum of confidence.

In the aftermath, some Texans players admitted the starting role feels less like a certainty and more like a question mark.

It was a massive afternoon for Davis Mills’ stock and a brutal wake-up call for the Houston faithful.

