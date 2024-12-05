Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair Loses NFL Appeal And He's Not Happy

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shair has lost his appeal to reduce a three-game NFL suspension and he is showing his distaste for the decision very publicly.

Al Shaair was suspended for three games on Tuesday.

The appeal was heard by hearing officer Ramon Foster on Wednesday. Foster, who played 11 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

Al-Shaair Reacts To Upheld Suspension

Soon after the league announced the Al-Shaair suspension would remain as issued, the linebacker took to his social media accounts and manifested a show of resistance and refusal to accept responsibility for his actions.

In his social media posts, which were not exactly well received by the public, Al-Shaair posted four photos – one of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker character – because, apparently, Al-Shaair sees himself as an arch-villian.

He also had a photo of himself, a photo of the "Free Palestine" cleats in the the green, white and black colors Palestinian flag. He wore those cleats in support of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

Al-Shaair also wrote: "There is a beauty in being rejected, misunderstood, unseen and unprotected by people. It teaches you to rely on Allah for everything."

Al-Shaair Posts Social Media Reaction

Al-Shaair also wrote in all capital letters, "IF YOU WANT ME TO BE YOUR VILLAIN, ILL BE YOUR VILLAIN! SEE YOU SOON. . ."

Did we mention he used emojis to further relay his feelings? Al-Shaair added a middle finger emoji as part of his message.

This, by the way, is a departure from the apology to Trevor Lawrence the linebacker posted on social media on Monday.

Al-Shaair will miss three games through Houston's Dec. 25 game against the Baltimore Ravens, He can return to the team the next day, on Dec. 26.

NFL Has History Reducing Suspensions

Al-Shaair lost his appeal despite going into a process in which the NFL has previously reduced suspension.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell came under fire throughout the 2014 season after a woefully lenient two-game ban was imposed on then-Ravens running back Ray Rice for abusing his then-fiance.

Then taped footage of Rice's assault became public and Goodell amended the ban by suspending Rice indefinitely. But an independent arbiter ruled in Rice’s favor in November of that year, overturning the indefinite suspension.

Rice was reinstated, but never played in the league again.

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was suspended prior to his team's Wild Card playoff game in January of 2015 for seemingly stomping on the ankle of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 17.

That suspension was quickly appealed down to a $70,000 fine.