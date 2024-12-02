Azeez Al-Shaair Apologizes To Trevor Lawrence, Calls Fans 'Racist' And 'Islamophobic'

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who was ejected from Sunday's game for a controversial hit on Trevor Lawrence that ignited a firestorm, has apologized to the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback but is attacking some fans and media.

Al-Shaair posted his thoughts about the incident on X Monday morning.

Azeez Al-Shaair Addresses Incident

The note from the NFL veteran starts off in a contrite tone.

And then it kind of goes off the rails in defiance and victimhood.

"I've always played the game as hard as I could," Al-Shaair begins. "Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that. My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you're still able to get up and play the next play.

"And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it's not personal it's just competition! We both are trying to do the same thing which is provide for our families!"

‘I genuinely apologize’: Al-Shaair

Well, that's a start. And then comes the apology to Lawrence.

"I genuinely didn't see him sliding until it was too late," Al-Shaair writes. " And it all happens in the blink of an eye.

"To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out on the field and wished you well. I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that's deemed ‘late’ or ‘unnecessary.’"

After his questionable hit that included him leading with his elbow and forearm, Al-Shaair was immediately pushed down from behind by Jaguars tight end Evan Engram and a melee broke out. Players from both teams faced off, pushing and shoving, because of the hit.

Al-Shaair and Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff even squared off at one point.

Al-Shaair Calls Fans ‘Islamophobic’

So Al-Shaair addresses those Jaguars players.

"To the rest of his teammates I can definitely understand you having his back and defending him in a situation like that," Al-Shaair writes.

And now this gets a little angry and accusatory and, frankly, it's Al-Shaair in his feelings, painting himself as attacked by the public.

"To the rest of the people who I've been called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their villian, to racist and islamophobic fans and people, you don't know my heart nor my character which I don't need to prove to any of you," Al-Shaair writes.

"God knows my intentions and anyone who has ever been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart."

The entire note is under the heading "All Prasie To Allah."

Al-Shaair Subject Of Online Wrath

To be fair, Al-Shaair has been subjected to some serious online wrath. Some of the revulsion toward him has included charges he supports the terrorist organization Hamas, of which there is no proof so far.

That came after Al-Shaair was wearing so-called "Free Palestine" cleats that signal his involvement in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign. Al-Shaair's cleats are meant to raise funds for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, but the wording on them clearly signal his allegiance to people opposing Israel and quotes statistics of them killed in the Israel-Hamas war.

Al-Shaair obviously got no guidance in writing this statement on Monday because it is both an apology followed by an attack of his own.

He shows contrition to Lawrence, understands Jacksonville teammates defending him, and then attacks the media and fans.

Playing the "rascist" and ‘islamaphobic" card probably isn’t going to earn Al-Shaair much sympathy in many circles.

Al-Shaair faces an NFL suspension for his actions on the field and his history of similar questionable play tactics, OutKick first reported on Sunday.