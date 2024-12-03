Azeez Al-Shaair Suspended Three Games By NFL For Hit On Trevor Lawrence

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has been suspended three games by the NFL in response to his illegal hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and subsequent ejection from the game on Sunday.

NFL Send Al-Shaair Suspension Notice

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension.

"During your game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 1, with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules," Runyan wrote in a letter to Al-Shaair. "Video shows you striking the head/neck area of Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide...You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact."

"After the illegal hit, you proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his face mask. After the referee announced that you were disqualified for the hit and your unsportsmanlike acts, you removed your helmet and reengaged with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone.

"Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL…Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated."

Al-Shaair Can Return Dec. 26

Al-Shaair will be eligible to return to the Texans’ active roster following the team’s Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

He is scheduled to miss games against the Dolphins, Chiefs and Ravens.

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Al-Shaair may appeal the suspension. He is expected to do exactly that, according to an NFL source.

Any appeal will be heard and decided by either Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, Kevin Mawae, or Jordy Nelson, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

The NFL acted following review of his second-quarter hit on a sliding Lawrence the sent the quarterback into the concussion protocol and an uncertain amount of time to recover from the brain injury.

Al-Shaair History of Rules Violations

The Texans are not playing this week because they are on a bye.

This is obviously not great news for the Texans because they're not only trying to win the AFC South title perhaps catch the Pittsburgh Steelers, who lead the AFC North, four the No. 3 seed in the conference.

OutKick was first to report Al-Shaair faced a suspension. And the report included the fact he has a history of questionable hits and tactics that the NFL could look at in its review.

In the letter to Al-Shaair, Runyan noted that Al-Shaair has had multiple offenses for personal fouls and sportsmanship-related rules violations in recent seasons, as OutKick reported on Sunday.

Al-Shaair, for example, was fined $11,817 for unnecessary roughness against Bears running back Roschon Johnson in Week 2. He punched Johnson in the face mask in that incident.