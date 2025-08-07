Texans' Jimmie Ward Arrested Again, NFL Safety Faces Second Bust

The NFL safety is running out of chances.

Veteran NFL safety and Houston Texan Jimmie Ward was arrested Thursday night in Montgomery County, continuing his bad summer streak.

According to reports, Ward, 34, was arrested for violating a condition of his $30,000 bond, initially from a June arrest. He is expected to be held in detention until Friday.

Thursday's arrest marked his second arrest in three months. He tested positive for alcohol during detainment.

In June, Ward was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony for domestic violence, previously reported on OutKick, after allegedly choking an unnamed woman, believed to be his fiancée, who was "assaulted, choked, and threatened," per the report from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Ward was released on a 30K bond.

READ: NFL Safety Jimmie Ward Arrested Concerning Domestic Incident

She requested and received an emergency protective order that barred any contact with Ward.

The nine-year vet has not participated in the Texans' training camps, starting on the physically unable to perform list.

According to Ward's attorney, Steve Jackson, who stated on Thursday via KPRC 2, Ward did not come into contact with the woman.

"It’s a condition of bond, and there are certain conditions like you can’t drink," Jackson said.

"Jimmie believed it was for not getting intoxicated, like he could have a drink. There was no contact with the complainant. The court has a zero tolerance policy for drinking while on bond, unbeknownst to him.

"The judge issued a sanction, so he will spend the night in jail overnight. This has nothing to do with the complaining witness at all. There are no new allegations against Jimmie. The judge wants to treat him fairly, like anyone else."

Last season, Ward played in 10 games, tallying 48 tackles and two interceptions. He joined the Texans in 2023 and was named a captain for two seasons.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela