NFL Safety Jimmie Ward Arrested Over Concerning Domestic Incident

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested early Thursday because of a family violence incident, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Ward was arrested around 5:30 a.m. in Montgomery County after allegedly choking an unnamed woman, believed to be his fiancée, who was "assaulted, choked, and threatened," per the report from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. He is facing a felony assault charge.

Ward was released on $30,000 bond.

The Texans released a statement, saying they were aware of the incident involving Ward.

"We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward," the Texans said in their statement. "We are gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy also released a statement concerning Ward's arrest.

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," McCarthy said. "We have no further comment at this time."

Last season, Ward played in 10 games, tallying 48 tackles and two interceptions. He joined the Texans in 2023 and was named a captain for two seasons.

The 33-year-old safety played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2014 to 2022.

