NFL Safety Jimmie Ward Arrested Over Concerning Domestic Incident

PublishedUpdated

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested early Thursday because of a family violence incident, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Ward was arrested around 5:30 a.m. in Montgomery County after allegedly choking an unnamed woman, believed to be his fiancée, who was "assaulted, choked, and threatened," per the report from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. He is facing a felony assault charge.

Ward was released on $30,000 bond.

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 15: Miami Dolphins WR Malik Washington (83) is tackled by Houston Texans DB Jimmie Ward (29) during game featuring the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans on December 15, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Texans released a statement, saying they were aware of the incident involving Ward.

"We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward," the Texans said in their statement. "We are gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy also released a statement concerning Ward's arrest.

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 15: Jimmie Ward #20 of the Houston Texans leads a huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," McCarthy said. "We have no further comment at this time."

Last season, Ward played in 10 games, tallying 48 tackles and two interceptions. He joined the Texans in 2023 and was named a captain for two seasons.

The 33-year-old safety played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2014 to 2022.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)