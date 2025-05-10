Tennis French Open to Have NFL RedZone Type Broadcast on TNT

TNT has announced that their upcoming men's and women's French Open tennis tournament broadcast will be doing essentially the tennis version of the NFL RedZone.

According to The Athletic, at least the first couple rounds of the Roland Garros tournament will have the new format that will include some of the 30+ broadcast talents they've hired for the May-June tournament to broadcast from the same location in a more "laid-back" conversational style.

The broadcast coverage is expected to also include commentary from the hosts, exclusive interviews, banter as well as the ability to hop from match to match during pivotal moments, similar to what NFL RedZone's Scott Hanson has done throughout the years.

FRENCH OPEN WILL JUMP FROM MATCH TO MATCH

With sometimes up to a dozen matches being played at once in the first couple days of Roland Garros, as well as the fact that some tennis fans believe that the French Open doesn't get nearly as much coverage as the other tennis Majors, TNT hopes that the new broadcast style will lure in more of the casual viewing audience that previously tuned in just towards the end of the tournament.

And let's not forget about the sports betting aspect of it as well!

This will be TNT Sports' first year covering the French Open, since signing a 10-year, $650 million deal with the French Tennis Federation where the network will have exclusive broadcasting rights to the tournament across TNT, TBS, TruTV and Max.

Some of the broadcasters that the network has signed on for coverage include everyone from Andre Agassi to Venus Williams to the McEnroe brothers and Boris Becker and plenty more, as they give their takes on the good and the bad of the tournament.

Many tennis fans on social media welcomed TNT's broadcast change as tweets such as "Finally!," The French Open begins on Sunday, May 25th.