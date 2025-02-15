NFL RedZone's Scott Hanson May Be Leaving And Fans Are Not Happy

For years now, NFL Network RedZone viewers have become nearly best friends with host Scott Hanson, as they spent Sunday after Sunday with him for hours at a time.

However, that may all be coming to an end as Hanson and the NFL Network are reportedly at a stalemate when it comes to contract negotiations - with other networks actively reaching out to him, including NBC, who appears to be the frontrunner, according to FOS.

SCOTT HANSON HAS BEEN WITH NFL REDZONE FOR 10 YEARS

"NBC is eying Hanson to return as Gold Zone’s primary primetime host for the 2026 Winter Olympics and possibly the 2028 Summer Olympics," Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy reported this past week. Hanson had previously covered last year's NBC Peacock Olympic coverage in Paris, France. NBC Peacock also has Sunday Night Football this coming year - something that Hanson could reportedly be involved with in some fashion.

If that wasn't enough, NBC also has next year's Super Bowl LX. Hanson's contract with the NFL Network ended this past season.

Although there's no official reason given for why Hanson may be leaving, one can assume that it can do with the fact that RedZone began experimenting with some commercial ads during their live programming this past season, and fans were, needless to say, NOT pleased.

Perhaps Hanson saw the writing on the wall?

Regardless, no matter who replaces Hanson, they are in for quite the learning experience as Hanson made a very difficult job almost seem flawless. As someone who has done television and radio broadcasting for years, it is NOT easy whatsoever dealing with not just one live game, but multiple games at once, especially when, many times, you are dealing with game-winning drives.

Yet, Hanson? He dominated it, and it will be big cleats for one to fill should he leave, needless to say.

