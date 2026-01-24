Tennis Fans Irate After Jannik Sinner's Controversial Australian Open Win

Four-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner got a little more than he bargained for in his third round match at the Australian Open Friday night against American Eliott Spizzirri.

Unfortunately for Spizzirri, it had nothing to do with Sinner's opponent.

After dropping the first set in a back and forth struggle, Sinner rallied back to win the second set 6-3.

Then it happened.

With Spizzirri poised to go up a break in the third set, Sinner looked like his body was betraying him as he started to break down from cramps, thanks to the excessive heat of the Australian summer.

It was at this moment, Sinner was cooked.

Or at least he would have been, if the officials at the Australian Open didn't step in.

Thanks to something called the "Australian Open Heat Stress Scale," the roof at Rod Laver Arena was ordered closed, and that was just the break Sinner needed.

The Italian tennis star never looked back from that point forward, winning three straight sets to advance to the fourth round.

To his credit, Spizzirri was gracious in defeat, though there were signs that he may have known his goose was cooked once the roof started closing.

While Spizzirri was classy after the defeat, the fine folks of X weren't so quick to acquiesce.

Many tennis fans on social media went full tinfoil hat conspiracy mode after the closing of the roof and made their voices heard all over everyone's favorite former bird app.

Uh oh!

Looks like tennis has another controversy on its hands, and this one doesn't even involve woke reporters asking American players to denounce their home country.

On one hand, I understand there was a preexisting rule in place that said if the temperature reaches a certain point then they need to close the roof, but I also love a good conspiracy.

It is crazy that once it looked like Sinner was on the ropes, officials called a ten-minute timeout and closed the roof.

I'm old enough to remember when dudes just retired from their matches because of cramps, but now I'm starting to sound like those guys who think the NBA was better when Bill Russell would dunk on off-duty firefighters.

Congrats to Sinner on his big win, but I'm sure Spizzirri will always wonder "what if" when it comes to his 2026 Australian Open run.