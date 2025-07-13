Jannik Sinner Gets Revenge On Carlos Alcaraz, Wins First Wimbledon Title

One has to think that ever since Jannik Sinner coughed up a 2-0 lead against Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final – where Sinner had three match points – he's been thinking about a rematch at Wimbledon. That's exactly what happened when the two best tennis players in the world faced off in the final on Sunday. This time, Sinner didn't blow his chance.

The match at the All England Club started much differently than the one at Roland Garros last month. In the French Open final, Sinner won the first two sets before dropping the final three consecutively. At Wimbledon, it was Alcaraz who came out firing en route to winning the first set to take the lead.

Once again, one of the two men won three consecutive sets to capture the Grand Slam title. This time, though, it was Sinner who won the second, third and fourth sets in a row to take home victory at tennis' most prestigious major tournament.

The new era of tennis is here. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz figure to be the finalists in most major tournaments over the next 5–10 years. The "Big Three" era – Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic – is dead. Sure, Djokovic is still playing at a high level. But his loss in the Wimbledon semifinal in straight sets against Sinner – a tournament Djokovic has won seven times – showed that he's just a step too slow to regularly compete against the "New Two." It wouldn't be a surprise to see Djokovic, who has only reached one final in his last seven Grand Slam tournaments, hang up his racket after this season.

The timing feels right. Sinner and Alcaraz have combined to win all the seven Grand Slam tournaments over the past two years. Alcaraz needs an Australian Open win in 2026 to complete the career Grand Slam, and if he does it in 2026, he would accomplish the feat before turning 23 years old.

On the other side, Sinner needs a French Open championship to achieve tennis immortality. The soon-to-be-24-year-old Italian won the U.S. Open last year and became a two-time Australian Open champion early in 2025. He's now won three of the past four majors, with only the clay court proving too difficult to beat the Spaniard Alcaraz. Spanish players have typically done well at the French Open, with Nadal winning 14 of his 22 Grand Slams at Roland Garros.

While it's difficult for American fans to get behind a sport where there are no elite American players, hopefully some can appreciate the greatness we are witnessing with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. These two players, who are both under 25 years old, are head-and-shoulders above everyone else in the game right now. They've already played some of the greatest matches of this generation, including the aforementioned French Open last month.

Attention now turns to the U.S. Open, where Sinner is the reigning champion and Alcaraz won the 2022 tournament. People who are hoping for some "new blood" in the final are probably going to be disappointed. This is Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's world, and the other men's tennis players are simply living in it.