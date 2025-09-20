Wild Tennessee–UAB Game: Player Stomps Vols Kicker, Trent Dilfer Caught Taking Photos At Kickoff

Are we now sweeping the leg in college football? UAB defender decided to take out frustration on Vols kicker

I have seen some wild things in college football, but what transpired between Tennessee and UAB on Saturday was a first.

If you thought the Vols weren't going to run up the score against Trent Dilfer and his Blazers before the game, it didn’t take long for Josh Heupel to find enough motivation to score 60 points if possible.

Following Tennessee taking a 21-0 lead over UAB in the first quarter, Blazers defender Sirad Bryant decided to go full ‘Cobra Kai’ on Vols kicker Max Gilbert following an extra-point. Not only was Bryant talking trash to the Tennessee holder, he then stomped on the leg/foot of Gilbert while heading off the field.

Ok, it's one thing to talk trash, I get it, especially when you’re getting throttled by an SEC opponent on the road. But, to just blatantly stomp on an opposing team is a whole different level of stupidity.

Yes, the defender was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but was not ejected from the game. I honestly have no idea why he would take it out on the kicker. It's not as if the smallest guy on the field was some type of menace for the defense.

Was Trent Dilfer Taking Photos On The Sideline During Game

Oh, you thought a defender stomping on an opposing player was weird. How about UAB coach Trent Dilfer snapping photos of Neyland Stadium while his team prepared to kick the ball off?

Yea, it seems like things are going extremely well for Trent Dilfer as head coach of UAB, with their biggest win of the season coming against Alabama State.

Maybe he was placing a GrubHub order for his postgame meal, I don't know.

But what I do know is that he has lost control of his football team, given another UAB player was ejected during the game for targeting.