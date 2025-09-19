Oklahoma State Must Rip Off Band-Aid: It's Time To Part Ways With Mike Gundy

After decades of success in Stillwater, the Cowboys face a tough reality: Mike Gundy’s era may have run its course.

It's just time. After 21 years as the head coach at Oklahoma State and a 19-12 loss to Tulsa on Friday night, the Cowboys might be better off cutting ties with Mike Gundy and starting a new chapter of college football in Stillwater.

After Friday night's loss to Tulsa, the Cowboys have lost eleven-straight games to opponents from the FBS.

There’s no denying Gundy’s impact on the Cowboys program. Five New Year’s Six bowl appearances since 2009 and multiple Big 12 runs are part of his legacy. But the last 12 months have shown a clear decline. In 2024, Gundy signed a new contract that included a $1 million pay cut and a restructured buyout—signals that the administration already had one eye on the future.

The results since then have only made the situation more untenable. A 69–3 thrashing at Oregon was embarrassing, but losing at home to Tulsa cut far deeper. Not only are the schools separated by just an hour, but a large base of Oklahoma State alumni live in Tulsa. That loss stripped away the last shred of optimism that NIL or internal changes might spark a turnaround.

It’s no coincidence the administration sought to shift his buyout to a flat rate rather than long-term payments. In today’s era of revenue-sharing, NIL fundraising, and donor pressure, the athletic department can’t afford to keep asking boosters for money while the on-field product deteriorates.

Donors expect a return on their investment, and right now, Oklahoma State football is trending in the wrong direction.

Mike Gundy Legacy In Stillwater Will Last. Football Hanging On

There's no denying the impact Mike Gundy has had on Oklahoma State, appearing in five New Years Six bowl games since 2009. There have been seasons where the Cowboys have competed for Big 12 titles, but the years are growing wider. The last time they were ranked in the top-10 was 2022, and it doesn't look like they will be returning any time soon.

At some point, even though it's going to hurt a lot of feelings around the community, you have to rip the Band-Aid off. There will be memories never forgotten, and relationships that last a lifetime.

Tulsa’s fans celebrating at Boone Pickens Stadium on Friday night sent the message loud and clear: the time has come. Oklahoma State must start fresh.

As for Gundy, maybe there’s another stop where he can find success again. He’s still the fiery coach who once declared, "I’m a man," and at over 40, he’s certainly grown wiser.

But in Stillwater, this era feels like it just needs to end.