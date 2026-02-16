Tennessee Titans New Logo Reportedly Leaks, Understandably Draws Mixed Reviews

The Tennessee Titans are seeking change in just about every facet they can, and who can blame them? After four-straight losing seasons, including back-to-back 3-14 campaigns, the franchise is looking for a fresh new start. Not just with Robert Saleh manning the sideline as the newest head coach, but with a completely new look as well.

Rumors of a new Titans logo have long been circulating, and they appear to have some serious validity behind them as a new-look logo has leaked online.

Friday evening, a single listing on the Fanatics website appeared to accidentally reveal the redesigned Titans logo on some sort of plush football, with the listing later being taken down. Nashville-based A to Z Sports has reported that the logo seen on the item is "one of the Titans’ newly redesigned marks."

At first glance, the logo on the plush football looks like something a young child with incredibly average artistic abilities put together. When you see the leaked logo thrown onto a mock-up helmet, it looks much, much cleaner.

For starters, the Titans should have never gotten rid of their white helmets. The navy helmet the franchise introduced ahead of the 2019 season stunk out loud then, and it stinks out loud today. One would think that if this is the logo the Titans throw on a helmet, they'd almost have no choice but to do so on a white lid, which would unquestionably be a step in the right direction.

As for the leaked logo as a standalone, ‘fine' is the first word that comes to mind to describe it. The color, on the other hand, well it's phenomenal. If we're to assume the light blue – or Houston Oilers blue – is making its way back as the primary color to go along with more hints of red, it's a home run no matter what the logo looks like.

Oilers blue, red, and white is an undefeated color way, and virtually impossible to mess up.

