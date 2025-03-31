Titans Coach Brian Callahan Has Come To Realization That Franchise Quarterbacks Are 'Priceless'

The Tennessee Titans need to fill a number of different holes on their roster to even begin getting back into the conversation of being a playoff contender in the AFC. Holding the first-overall pick is a nice start, but with the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching, the franchise is playing it cool, and at least sending out the message that it hasn't finalized what it will do with the No. 1 pick.

Many believe that the Titans will select quarterback Cam Ward first overall, but trading back into the draft for more picks is certainly a possibility, and it would be foolish to rule out Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter wearing two-tone blue next season as well.

Having said all that, it became crystal clear last season that Will Levis is not a franchise quarterback. Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan had the best (or worst) seat in the house to witness the Levis disaster a year ago.

Callahan going from coaching Joe Burrow as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator to coaching Levis on a barren wasteland of a roster did appear to instill one thought in the coach's mind, and that is that having a franchise quarterback is nice.

In fact, you can't even put a price on a franchise QB.

"You weigh whatever it is that’s being presented. If it’s something that you feel like is beyond the value that you would’ve ever thought you would get, that’s one thing," Callahan explained during Monday's annual league meetings, according to the AP. "But then you also have to look at what does a potential franchise quarterback look like. And if you think they are that good and they’re that type of player, those guys, to me, are priceless. There is no price that you can put on those types of players if you think they’re that caliber of quarterback."

These obvious comments from Callahan will surely calm down the Titans fanbase that is already fed up with ownership, coaching, and essentially anything attached to the franchise other than the shiny new stadium being built.

Callahan is in a very difficult spot in Nashville. The Titans hired a new general manager in Mike Borgonzi in the offseason after a disastrous two-year run with Ran Carthon at the helm. Borgonzi certainly has pressure on him as the GM with the first-overall pick in his back pocket, but has a longer leash in year one compared to Callahan in year two.

After going 3-14 in his first season as the head coach in Tennessee, Callahan will very likely need to improve that number if he wants a third season, and getting a potential franchise quarterback would probably give him the best chances of doing so.