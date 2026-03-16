Tennessee Baseball Player Pimps Would-Be Home Run, Gets Instant Karma

You just know the internet is never going to let him live this down.

Of all the unwritten rules of baseball, not pimping a home run is the one that I waffle the most on.

On the one hand, hitting a home run has to feel freaking amazing.

I stopped playing baseball competitively in 6th grade and I never once hit a homer (and if you saw how I looked for the first 20 years of my life, that wouldn't shock you), so I know if I ever mashed a long fly, I would be acting like an absolute buffoon while rounding the bases.

On the other hand, though, unless you hit an absolute steroids-era Barry Bonds moonshot, there is a good chance that your homer is just a really loud out.

That is precisely what happened to Tennessee Vols catcher Stone Lawless (hell of a name, by the way), who cracked one to deep left field against their hated rivals, the Georgia Bulldogs, and decided to pop the celebratory champagne a little prematurely on his way to first.

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You absolutely CANNOT have that happen to you.

I don't know why baseball players don't wait until they see their ball cross over the outfield wall before they start bat flipping and grandstanding, because this is next level embarrassing.

You just know no one on the internet is going to let him live this down, and he has already been chided relentlessly on social media just 24 hours after the fact.

What makes this even worse is this very loud fly-out ended the game for the Volunteers, who were down one run with two outs and a man on.

I know it's only March, and Tennessee and Lawless will have plenty of time to atone for the sin of breaking this unwritten rule, but the internet never forgets, and this clip will probably be played over and over again on social media until the heat death of the universe.

Long after Lawless hangs up the spikes for good, he will be remembered as the guy who pimped a game-ending fly-out against a bitter rival.

And that's a tough pill to swallow.