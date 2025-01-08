Ted Cruz and JD Vance Agree To Not So Serious Bet on Texas, Ohio State Showdown

Two big-name Republicans are taking the upcoming Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and Texas very seriously by dropping a wager for the game in Arlington this Friday.

The next Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas are on fire over the Buckeyes versus Longhorns matchup.

Hoping to spark a lively debate ahead of the highly anticipated game, Cruz pledged allegiance to Texas and openly challenged Vance's alma mater at OSU.

Cruz hopped on X Tuesday to challenge Vance to a friendly wager.

"Hey @JDVance — care for a wager on the UT-Ohio State game? Loser brings beer & food from his home state & delivers it wearing the winning jersey. #HookEm," Cruz posted on X.

Experiencing his fair share of pressure in 2024, Vance was more than ready for the challenge and agreed to Cruz's bet, going all in on his Buckeyes.

"Alright which Texas ice cream should I have Ted bring when the Buckeyes win?" Vance responded in a matter of minutes.

"To be clear, @tedcruz, you’re on!" the famed senator of Ohio added.

The Cotton Bowl throws down in Arlington at AT&T Stadium on Friday.

As OutKick's Trey Wallace wrote, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian welcomed fans to pour into Jerry's World to cheer on their heavy underdog Longhorns, even with the projected 2 to 12 inches of snow expected to hit Arlington this week. Texas is a near 6-point underdog in this bowl matchup, seemingly with their backs against the wall after narrowly escaping with an overtime win against ASU.

Vance's Buckeyes team, led by Ryan Day, clobbered Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl — giving them the upper hand in momentum.

By most estimations, the Longhorns have "Tim Walz" odds of winning this matchup.

But with a "Texas by 5" prediction thrown in, Cruz firmly solidified his support for the heavy underdog Longhorns.

"The only possible answer is Blue Bell ice cream. Plus Texas BBQ & Shiner Bock beer. But, it won’t matter because the Horns are gonna win! Texas by 5," Cruz said.

