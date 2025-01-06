Ohio State Should Bring Their Shovels, A Snow Storm In Dallas Could Make The CFP Cotton Bowl Crazy For Fans

Ohio State fans, if you could pack some shovels for the trip down to Dallas this week for the CFP's Cotton Bowl matchup with Texas, that'd be great.

As we prepare for the college football playoff semifinals this week, there's a forecast that might not affect the game itself, but getting to Dallas for the Cotton Bowl and then enjoying the pregame festivities might be a problem. Don't worry, Notre Dame and Penn State fans, I don’t think it's going to snow in Miami this week, but that's just a hunch.

But if Ohio State fans could bring some of that northern experience with snow to Dallas, that'd be great.

According to a variety of weather models, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is projected to receive anywhere from 2" to 12" inches of snow starting on Thursday. Now, I know what you're thinking right now; Trey, this will have zero effect on the game since it's indoors.

Yes, you are correct, the weather will not be a problem for folks that get inside ‘Jerry’s World' on Friday night. But, if you are taking the risk and trying to fly into Dallas on the day of the game, I wish you the best of luck. Judging by the comments from folks on social media that live in the area, my southern self is not worried about getting into the game, but more actually getting to the game.

Look, I'm from Mobile, Alabama. I have no idea how to drive in the snow. I might’ve gotten some practice over the years living in Eastern Tennessee around the Smoky Mountains, but you won't find me driving on Thursday or Friday in Dallas. I don’t know if ‘Idiot Protection’ is covered under the rental car policy, though I could be mistaken.

What I do know is that past history tells me that folks in the Dallas area also struggle with not sliding around an interstate because the roads don’t look 'that bad’. I made that mistake a few years ago traveling to the NCAA Tournament through Lexington, where I ended up spinning-out on the interstate, thankfully avoiding any cars. This is what I'm expecting on Thursday and Friday, so count me out on the driving part, I'll just put my life in the hands of someone else. Hopefully that Uber driver is from the north.

Heads Up, Ohio State, Texas Fans. Might Be A Good Idea To Leave Early

Ok, I might be good at dealing with the Hurricanes, but we're going to need some Ohio State fans to help out this week. You guys and gals know how to deal with this beautiful mess, so if you could arrive a few days early to help, that'd be great.

In all seriousness, I'd be paying close attention to the forecast if you have already made travel arrangements, which I'm sure you have. I'd hate for you to get your trip underway, only to realize they have shutdown the runway at DFW because of ice and snow. Or worse, you can't get to the game itself because of the interstate madness that might occur due to ice on the roads.

As for ticket prices for the game, it will cost you $270 for a ‘standing room only’ ticket at the moment, and that's just to get into the Cotton Bowl. Now, as I've mentioned before, we are seeing a drop-off in ticket prices before these CFP games kickoff, so if you're still looking for a few, maybe wait until we get closer.

For all of you Texas Longhorn fans that are traveling in from Austin, for the love of all that's good, please take your time driving to Dallas. The last thing you need is to deal with an insurance agent only a week into the new year.

But, as Steve Sarkisian mentioned on Sunday, he needs Longhorn fans to show up, since nobody is giving them a chance to win, and they need an advantage. Right.

"We're going to need our fans. We're going to need our fans' support. I need Longhorn nation to show out in Arlington," Steve Sarkisian said. "We're going to need everything we've got to try to win this game.

"Clearly, we're massive underdogs. Nobody's going to give us a shot. So we're going to need all that help we can try to win this game."

This is obviously shaping up to be one of the best semifinal matchups we've seen in recent memory, so hopefully the product on the field lives us to the hype. Judging by the number of Ohio State fans that made the trek to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl, I would imagine they will bring a convoy to Dallas. For the Longhorns, this will most certainly feel like a home game inside AT&T Stadium on Friday night.

Remember What Happened During Super Bowl Week In 2011

In one of the crazier events leading up to a massive game in Arlington, I think back to the NFL's Super Bowl XLV in 2011. There was a problem with ice falling from atop the stadium, which left several workers injured. The city took a beating from the national media for failing to be prepared for the ice and snow that brought the city to a halt along the interstates.

"IT WAS COLD," OutKick's Armando Salguero jokingly told me about his experience in the Dallas area that week.

There were roads that were closed leading up to the game, causing massive delays and madness along the interstates. The pregame activities were difficult to attend; Stadium crews had to remove ice and snow from atop the stadium, just so it could be deemed safe to be around during the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

Look, I'm not implying that anything like this will occur this week, but I'd be prepared for some type of mess if this snowstorm causes enough ice to become a problem for folks hoping to enjoy their time in Dallas.

Just get us to Friday night, where it will be decided who plays for a national championship in Atlanta.

Oh, and I'm going to start praying now that my flight actually gets off the ground on Saturday morning.