Teams Make Final Decisions On Dealing Or Acquiring Players Such As Trey Hendrickson Before NFL Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins on Monday – a trade that sends the fifth-year pass rusher from one of the worst to one of the best teams in the NFL.

The Dolphins, very much in sell mode as Tuesday's league trade deadline approaches, get a third-round draft pick from the Eagles. The Dolphins will pay a portion of Phillips' remaining salary this season, which was done to improve the quality of the pick.

Eagles Improve Pass Rush With Phillips

The Dolphins will now have three third-round picks in the 2026 draft which they hope will help rebuild a team that has sunk to a 2-7 record this year and is already in rebuild mode.

The Eagles are obviously looking to make a defense of their Super Bowl title in the postseason and one way to do that is improving a pass rush that has the team ranked 23rd in the league in sacks.

Phillips has 26 career with Miami but only three this season. The former first-round pick is scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

The Eagles, long expected to be among the most aggressive buyers at the trade deadline, and the Dolphins, long expected to be among the most aggressive sellers, may not be done.

So here we are.

Eagles Roseman Always Considers Upgrades

Expect more activity as the deadline nears.

Teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles and always active general manager Howie Roseman, the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and others have been making calls about adding players.

Teams such as the Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets have been fielding calls — and some initiating contact — about talent players they might be willing to deal away.

The Dolphins, by the way, have been particularly willing to listen to offers for their available players since the firing of general manager Chris Grier and on the orders of subpar owner Stephen Ross.

Other Dolphins May Be On Move

And some other players who will likely be refreshing their news thread for updates on themselves over the next day or so include Jaylen Waddle, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Chris Olave, Bradley Chubb, Matthew Judon, Rashid Shaheed, Jakobi Meyers, Arden Key, and Hendrickson among others.

Players who won't be traded, according to sources?

Myles Garrett isn't going anywhere, because the Browns simply aren't doing it. Same with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons because the Titans have refused overtures for him despite multiple suitors.

Kirk Cousins isn't going anywhere, because no team is so far interested in doing it.

Eagles receiver A.J. Browns also isn't expected to be traded because Roseman is in the business of improving the team for a Super Bowl defense this postseason rather than setting it up for more picks in the 2026 draft.

Interest In Rushers, Corners, WRs

It seems multiple teams are interested in improving their pass rush, or secondary, or receiver corps. Yes, it's a passing league.

And so it would be something of a surprise if the Dolphins, who are pushing hard to move on from one or two pass rushers, won't be active as long as their price tag isn't loony.

Speaking of loony, every trade that club makes will have to be approved by Ross. And that matters because his expectations for compensation on those trades proposals may or may not be realistic.

It would shock if the Dolphins can get back the first-round pick for Chubb in the same manner they invested a first, a fourth and a player for him back in 2022.

Bengals Willing To Listen To Offers

That leads us to Trey Hendrickson. After initially declining to engage in trade talks for him, the momentum inside the Cincinnati Bengals building shifted toward listening to offers and perhaps trading Hendrickson late last week.

Hendrickson on Sunday was inactive for the second time in three games as he nurses a right hip injury. And the Bengals responded by giving up 47 points to the Chicago Bears.

They yielded 39 points the previous week — against the previously winless New York Jets, no less — and are now the first team since the 1970 NFL merger to score 80 combined points in two consecutive games and lose both.

Can Bengals Save Their Defense?

So is keeping Hendrickson worthwhile for the Bengals? Do they really believe their defense is one player from being good? And is the season actually salvageable with their 3-6 record?

Did we mention Hendrickson is a free agent after the season and he and the team have engaged in signficant contract disputes for two years?

So what if some team offers a third-round pick for Hendrickson? Or, improbably, a second-rounder?

We find out over the next day or so.