Team USA's Jordan Chiles Still Thinks She Deserves Bronze Over Romanian Competitor

The U.S. Gymnastics bronze medal fiasco involving Jordan Chiles continues, and Chiles continues to believe that she deserved the medal.

Last week, after competing in a floor routine competition at the Olympics and placing fifth, Chiles' USA Gymnastics coaches appealed the degree of difficulty scored. With the successful appeal, Chiles was bumped up to third place and slated to receive bronze.

Chiles, 23, went through all the motions of winning but will ultimately lose out, namely to the Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, who is now considered the third-place winner of the event.

Romania's gymnastics team intervened, claiming that the Americans were late in submitting their appeal, which the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) agreed with, leading to Chiles finishing fifth.

READ: US Gymnast Jordan Chiles Set To Lose Olympic Medal After Appeal Gets Denied

Commenting on the medal fiasco for the first time, Chlies, 23, broke her "mental health break" from social media to post a very lengthy statement, both dedicated to the support she's received, along with the racism she's encountered, though the Romanian gymnast has been flooded with nasty comments since the CAS ruled her as the bronze medalist.

Chiles said her team will continue to fight the "unjust" decision.

"I am overwhelmed by the love I have received over the past few days," Chiles posted on social media. "I am also incredibly grateful to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, USAG and the USOPC for their unwavering support during this difficult time."

The decision was less about stripping Chiles' medal than about reversing the original score.

"While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away. I had confidence in the appeal brought by USAG, who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful," Chiles added.

She wrote, "I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey.

"To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I've poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country.

"I will never waver from my values of competing with integrity, striving for excellence, upholding the values of sportsmanship, and the rules that dictate fairness. I have taken pride in cheering on everyone regardless of team or country."

Chiles spoke about "finding joy again" and said she will not waver until "justice is done."

"I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career," Chiles added. "Believe me when I say I have had many. I will approach this challenge as I have others - and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing."

(Did the CAS make the right or wrong decision? Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com