US Gymnast Jordan Chiles Set To Lose Olympic Medal After Appeal Gets Denied

U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles will have to forfeit her bronze medal following a prolonged dispute between Team USA Gymnastics and Romania over the third-place position.

Chiles originally placed fifth at the Paris Games after scoring 13.666 in a floor competition event.

However, her team disputed the degree of difficulty, so Chiles was granted a correction to her score (13.766), which placed her in position for bronze over Romania gymnast Ana Barbosu.

Romania responded by disputing the timing of the United States' appeal, missing the appeal window by 4 seconds. Chiles lost her bronze after her score was reverted but the United States appealed.

After much deliberation, a final decision has been reached. The Court of Arbitration for Sports rejected the United States' appeal Monday, devastating Chiles' bid for bronze, though more action is expected.

USA Gymnastics released a statement via TMZ on the decision.

"We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement, and medal award for Jordan," the statement read.

Ana Barbosu, the Romanian gymnast now locked for bronze, posted an encouraging message on social media to Chiles and her Romanian teammate after Romania's timing appeal proved successful. Barbosu faced vitriol on social media after being awarded the bronze medal over Chiles.

"Sabrina [Maneca-Voinea], Jordan, my thoughts are with you. I know what you are feeling, because I've been through the same. But I know you'll come back stronger," Barbosu posted. "I hope from deep of my heart that at the next Olympics, all three of us will share [the] same podium. This is my true dream!

"This situation would not have existed if the persons in charge had respected the regulation.

"We, athletes are not to be blamed, and the hate directed to us is painful. I wanted to end this edition of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the spirit of Olympism, the true value of the world."

