Team USA Sled Hockey Gets Punny, Reminds Us 'Heated Rivalry' Is Inescapable

Whoever runs the Team USA X account deserves a raise… or a pink slip, depending on who you ask.

Team USA is ready to take on Team Canada in a gold medal hockey showdown for the ages on Sunday.

No, you weren't magically whisked back to last month while reading this. As fate would have it, the American and Canadian sled hockey teams will meet in the gold medal game at the Winter Paralympics this weekend.

While you may not have been aware that these games were taking place unless you were a hardcore Paralympics fan, the official Team USA X account has you covered.

Their "tune-in" post announcing the time and station the game will be on generated nearly four million impressions as of Saturday morning, but it's the pun they used in their graphic that is generating as much buzz as anything.

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Hey, guys! Remember that gay hockey show everyone forced down our throats all winter? Well, we are going to make sure you never forget it!

"Seated Rivalry."

It's also mildly humorous that the event will take place on "Peacock."

Get it?

Whoever runs the Team USA X account deserves a raise… or a pink slip, depending on who you ask.

Call me old-fashioned, but using a gay romance thinly disguised as a hockey show to help promote Paralympic sled hockey feels a little icky.

But, hey, whatever works, right?

Plenty of folks in the comments section were just as exasperated with the whole thing, as the loud sighs and eye rolls were practically jumping out of the phone screen at me.

There were others in the comments who praised the decision to run with "Seated Rivalry," but I'm sure those are probably the same fans with pronouns and Palestinian flags in their bios that are calling Matthew Tkachuk a misogynistic scumbag for daring to want a son as his firstborn child.

Either way, this just proves that we will never escape the black hole that is "Heated Rivalry."

Run from it. Dread it. "Heated Rivalry" arrives all the same.

It is inevitable.