Team USA, Mexico WBC Clash Was A Ratings Monster

Big stage, real rivalry, and the audience showed up because the product delivered.

The USA-Mexico World Baseball Classic clash reminded audiences that you cannot have too much baseball. The ratings backed it up.

Monday night in Houston drew a monster viewership total: 5.018 million across FOX and FOX Deportes, a 215 percent jump over FOX’s USA pool game audience in 2023.

It helped that this was not a sleepy pool play face-off.

Team USA took a 5-3 win over Mexico at Daikin Park behind a fast start, a big inning, and enough late defense and pitching to survive Mexico’s push.

Starter Paul Skenes set the early tone with four shutout innings and seven strikeouts, giving the Americans breathing room while the crowd stayed loud and split.

The game broke open in the third. Aaron Judge launched a two-run homer, and Roman Anthony followed with a three-run shot into the second deck to make it 5-0.

Mexico didn’t fold. Jarren Duran hit two solo homers to cut into the lead and force the U.S. to sweat the final innings. Bobby Witt Jr. added one of the defensive highlights of the night, cutting off a sharp grounder and firing a strike from his knees to keep a rally from turning into something bigger.

The bullpen handled the rest. Griffin Jax triggered a key double play in the seventh to snuff out a threat, and Garrett Whitlock closed it for the save as Team USA held on.

