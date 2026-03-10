Cal Raleigh’s Viral Snub Sets Tone in Team USA-Mexico WBC Clash

Team USA rides heat to beat Mexico for first time in 20 years.

Team USA catcher Cal Raleigh did not take Monday's clash versus Team Mexico lightly, at one point shunning one of his Mariners teammates to set the tone for the 5-3 win over their neighbors down south.

As the charismatic Randy Arozarena stepped into the batter’s box at Houston's Daikin Park, he attempted to greet his Seattle teammate with a friendly glove tap. The Big Dumper (Raleigh) gave only a stone-faced stare toward the pitcher's mound, refusing to acknowledge the gesture.

It was a cold move, one that Randy may not even be able to overlook once they return to T-Mobile Park for the season, though Raleigh still has business to tend to after winning on Monday.

Setting the stage for the Americans was starter Paul Skenes, who brought a special cheering section to the stands.

Skenes and fellow reliever and Academy alumnus Griffin Jax arranged for the Air Force Academy baseball team to attend the USA-Mexico face-off as their guests.

Skenes fed off that energy by racking up seven strikeouts over four dominant and shutout innings.

"Captain America" Aaron Judge broke a scoreless game with a towering opposite-field, two-run home run in the third inning.

Moments later, ascending Red Sox star Roman Anthony blew the game open with a three-run blast into the second deck to give the U.S. a commanding 5-0 cushion. It was redemption for Anthony following a sluggish run around the bases in the second inning that saw him get tagged out at home.

Bobby Witt Jr. may have turned in the play of the game, cutting off a sharp grounder and firing a strike to first from his knees, uncoiling on the ball like a whip.

Mexico refused to yield without a fight.

Their effort was led by a spectacular individual performance from Jarren Duran. The outfielder launched two solo home runs off reliever Matthew Boyd. Ultimately, the U.S. bullpen restored order.

Griffin Jax generated a critical inning-ending double play in the seventh, and Garrett Whitlock secured the save in the ninth.

The win moved Team USA to 3-0 in Pool B, effectively securing their spot in the quarterfinals and marking their first WBC win over Mexico since 2006.

