Team USA Celebrates Gold Medal Win With Johnny Gaudreau's Kids In Incredible Tribute

For flag, team, and Johnny Hockey.

After winning gold for the first time since the Miracle on Ice in 1980, Team USA celebrated by skating around the ice with a Johnny Gaudreau jersey, honoring the late NHL star who would have likely been a member of the American team in Italy.

READ: Miracle in Milan: American Men Win First Gold In 46 Years To The Day With OT Win Over Canada

It was a powerful and emotional moment with players draped in American flags holding up the No. 13 jersey, but then came the on-ice team photo when Team USA included two very special guests, which undoubtedly led to thousands of Americans shedding a tear watching the incredibly memorable moment unfold.

Zach Werenski, a former teammate of Gaudreau's in Columbus, and Dylan Larkin brought out Gaudreau’s daughter, Noa, and oldest son, Johnny, who turned two on Sunday, to join in on the celebrations.

A Johnny Gaudreau jersey was hanging in the locker room ahead of every game that Team USA played during its run to a gold medal, but to have that moment on the ice with his sweater and his two children will be a moment those players and the American hockey world won't ever forget. Johnny's widow, Meredith, along with his parents, were in attendance for the gold medal game.

Gaudrea and his younger brother, Matthew, were killed by a drunk driver in August 2024. Johnny won a gold medal during the 2013 World Junior Championships and represented his country at the World Championships during his career as well.

Jack Hughes, a winger for the New Jersey Devils, scored the game-winning goal for the U.S. less than two minutes into overtime, delivering a 2-1 victory for the red, white, and blue.