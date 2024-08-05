TCU's Sonny Dykes Reacts To Michigan Sign Stealing Investigation | OutKick Hot Mic With Hutton and Withrow

TCU football coach Sonny Dykes joined "OutKick Hot Mic With Hutton and Withrow" on Monday and discussed a wide range of topics, including the ongoing sign-stealing investigation looking into Michigan.

As reported on OutKick, reports emerged Sunday that the NCAA planned to send a Notice of Allegations (NOA) to Michigan for violations stemming from the Connor Stalions, sign-stealing, and scouting scandal. Additionally, new Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore could face possible discipline for his role, specifically deleting many text messages between himself and Stalions.

Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow asked Dykes for his insight on the never-ending Michigan drama.

"One of the things you did handle well was the changing signs against Michigan," Hutton said. "Did the NCAA reach out to you or TCU about that and how you handled that preparation against what was going on there at the time?"

Dykes responded, "No, not that I'm aware of that. They certainly haven't reached out to me and I'm not aware if they've reached out to anybody else on our staff.

"I think that it sounds to me like they've done a pretty thorough investigation of everything and sounds to me like they've come to some conclusions and are getting ready to share them with us all," Dykes added. "It was definitely an interesting time."

Dykes admitted that word of Michigan's covert operations involving Stalions turned into a hot topic among coaches behind the scenes.

"We were preparing for Michigan. We had a long time to prepare for them ... everybody kind of kept saying, 'Hey, watch, watch the signals and be careful with this.'

"You hear that from people. And often you hear that from people that lost a game is kind of an excuse. And I think we treated it that way at first a little bit. And then I think as we started to hear it more and more and started to dive into it a little bit, it seemed pretty obvious maybe there's something was going on."

Listen to the full discussion from Monday's episode of "OutKick Hot Mic":

