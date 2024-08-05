Jim Harbaugh Denies Any Involvement In Latest Michigan Allegations

On Sunday, reports emerged that the NCAA planned to send a Notice of Allegations (NOA) to Michigan for violations stemming from the Connor Stalions, sign-stealing, and scouting scandal.

On Monday, former Michigan and current Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh vehemently denied having any involvement in the latest controversy with the Wolverines' football program.

The NOA references current head coach Sherrone Moore, who could face discipline for his role, specifically deleting many text messages between himself and Stalions.

But Harbaugh is not mentioned, thus paving the way for him to deny any involvement.

"No one’s perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and make it right. Today, I do not apologize," Harbaugh said adamantly before adding, "I did not participate, was not aware, nor complicit in those said allegations."

People frequently like to give what's called a "non-denial denial." Jim Harbaugh did not do that here.

Quite the opposite: that is a firm denial that he played any role in the latest issues with the Michigan football team.

He's probably telling the truth, but it doesn't really matter. Harbaugh got his National Championship and then bolted back to the NFL and left Michigan to deal with all the fallout.

That's what is happening now.

Pete Thamel of ESPN said Monday that he doesn't expect the NCAA to vacate any of Michigan's wins last season or its National Championship, so what does Harbaugh care?

As far as his replacement, Sherrone Moore, who knows? It seems like he's headed for a second-straight season where he's suspended for Michigan's opening game, but we don't know just yet.

For Harbaugh, Wolverine football is in the rear-view mirror and trying to find a way to wrestle control of the AFC West back from the dominant Kansas City Chiefs is the only thing on his mind right now.

As it should be, since that's his job.

A really masterful job by Harbaugh to win himself a Natty, bounce to a bigger and better job, and leave the program behind him in shambles.

Most Michigan fans would probably take the trade, though.