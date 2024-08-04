Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Facing NCAA NOA As Connor Stalions Fallout Continues

If you thought the Connor Stalions drama at Michigan was over because both he and former head coach Jim Harbaugh are gone, you would be very wrong. Sherrone Moore, who replaced Harbaugh, was named in the draft of a recent NCAA notice of allegations (NOA).

Michigan hired Moore in 2018 as a tight ends coach, and he quickly worked his way up to offensive coordinator under Harbaugh. After Harbaugh bolted for the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, the school elevated Moore to head coach.

Moore served as acting head coach for four games last season, while Harbaugh served two separate suspensions. The Wolverines won all four games – including victories over Penn State and Ohio State – with Moore acting as head coach, and eventually went on to win the National Championship under Harbaugh.

According to ESPN, "The draft, which could be subject to change, states Moore could face a show-cause penalty and possibly a suspension for allegedly deleting a thread of 52 text messages with former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions in October 2023 on the same day that media reports revealed Stalions was leading an effort to capture the playcalling signals of future opponents."

As OutKick college football insider Trey Wallace noted, a suspension for Moore would mean the second-straight season that Michigan opened the season without its head coach.

OutKick's Dan Dakich, host of "Don't @ Me," posted, "This Moore guy is a cheat.. Between Moore and Harbaugh there is zero integrity inside Michigan Football... amazing if you know what 'Michigan' is purported to be."

OutKick founder Clay Travis also weighed in on the latest controversy surrounding the Wolverines' football program, but took a slightly different approach.

"My general position is the punishments have already been levied and I’m over it," Travis wrote.

Michigan won the National Championship, but will the NCAA eventually vacate that victory as well as the other wins from the 2023-24 season?

It certainly appears that the school's football program perpetrated a choreographed and organized sign-stealing effort that perhaps helped their undefeated National Championship run.

If that's true, how could the title stand?

All we know is that the fallout from this mess is far from over for the Michigan Wolverines and head coach Sherrone Moore.