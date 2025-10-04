Is Taylor Swift's New Album Release A Bad Omen For Purdue?

Is Taylor Swift bad news for the Purdue Boilermakers? History suggests she is.

As you unfortunately probably know, Travis Kelce’s fiancé released an album on Friday, and let’s just say it’s not kid-friendly. Let’s be honest, most of her music isn’t, but that’s beside the point.

Purdue hosts the Illinois Fightin’ Illini today at noon. The Black and Gold will be looking to get above .500 for the first time since week two this season.

Read: Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Aim for Another Upset As Alabama Fans Prepare For 'Revenge' Game In Tuscaloosa

What do these two things have to do with each other? It seems about as opposite of a pairing of circumstances as you can get.

It seems that Swift has more of an impact on the Boilermakers' fortunes than people realize.

T-Swizzle has released 12 albums in her musical career (which is too much if you ask me), 10 of which have come during football season. Each time she has released one during the fall, she’s done it just before Purdue had a game scheduled.

And every time that's happened, Purdue has lost.

Well, that’s just weird. Once is an accident, twice as a coincidence… but 10 times? That’s malicious intent.

What is it with Swift’s impact on football? We’ve all been preoccupied with how she has taken the NFL by storm for the past three years.

But apparently, she’s also been single-handedly wreaking havoc on the Purdue football program. What did they do to deserve her hatred? It’s not like they are a program that everybody hates. Why couldn’t she try to mess with the jive of Alabama?

It’s weird that Swift has been writing Purdue in her blank space all these years. Maybe today, Purdue can get in the win column in a battle against the pop superstar.