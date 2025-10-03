Taylor Swift's New Album Brutally Crushed For Being Terrible: REACTIONS

Taylor Swift's new album "The Life of a Showgirl" is out, and fans aren't impressed.

Taylor Swift's new album "The Life of a Showgirl" is here, and people aren't impressed.

As always whenever Swift drops new music, there was an outrageous amount of hype surrounding her latest album.

After all, we're talking about arguably the most famous woman on the planet. There's no question she's the most famous female entertainer in the world, and fans expected more gold.

That's not what they received. Not even close.

Taylor Swift's new album being crushed for being terrible.

I'm confident enough in my manhood to admit that I enjoy some of Taylor Swift's music. I'm not a huge Swiftie by any stretch of the imagination, but hits are hits.

There are none here.

This album is unbelievably bad. It's atrocious. It's embarrassingly bad. It sounds like a bunch of AI-generated slop, and it's cringe as hell from start to finish. It's so bad that I found myself laughing at points due to the absurdity of the lyrics and tone. Who knew dating Travis Kelce could change someone in this drastic fashion?

I'm not alone in my assessment. Social media is erupting with anger, disappointment and hot takes about the new album.

What's hilarious is this tweet nailed it a few hours before "The Life of a Showgirl" hit streaming platforms.

What happened to the woman millions of fans loved? What happened to her music? First off, I'm not offended at all by vulgar language, but it needs to be used like a spice when cooking a nice dish.

Hearing T-Swift swear nonstop on this new album was such a painfully try-hard move that it's wild nobody told her to stop.

Does she have zero friends around her who can give her honest feedback? I'm sorry, nobody is going to buy the woman dating the Pfizer-backed NFL player is a hardcore person.

The entire experience of "The Life of a Showgirl" is terrible, and is getting justifiably crushed. Are we watching the sun go down on the most popular performer in America? It certainly seems like it can't be ruled out at this time. Wildly disappointing. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.