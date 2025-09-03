Taylor Swift Is 'Maybe' Playing The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, we got the latest Tay Tay news, everybody. Did you hear? T-Swizzle herself is gonna play during the next Super Bowl halftime show. Maybe.

Seems NFL commish Rogie Goodboy, or whatever his name is, I don't know, told some morning TV show (so 1990s, right?) that Blondie herself is a real possibility to play the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Goodell: NFL Would ‘Love’ Swift Playing

"We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time," Goodell or Goodguy or whatever said.

"Is it in the works?" Savannah Guthrie asked.

"I can’t tell you anything about it," Goodday replied.

"Is it a maybe?" Gurthrie pressed.

"It’s a maybe," the commish responded.

He went on to say that the situation is in Jay-Z's hands. Jay-Z and Roc Nation, produce the Super Bowl halftime shows.

NFL Putting On Swift Super Bowl Show?

So what's next?

We know All Too Well that Rogey wouldn't say this might happen if it definitely wasn't gonna happen. Right?

Right?

If he's just floating stuff out there for attention, he instantly becomes the Anti-Hero in my book.

Anyway, if Miss Americana doesn't get this gig, I'm gonna sad cry. It will feel like a Blank Space is on that stage. And if she does get the gig, I'm going to joy cry, because she just moves me. I can't control myself.

Either way, it's gonna take me time to Shake It Off afterward.

Adult Translation To Swift Possibility

OutKick thanks you for getting this far. Here is the adult translation to this story in non-Taylor Swift fan language:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday on the Today Show that the idea of having the pop star and fiancée to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a "maybe" for playing the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

The Super Bowl is annually the highest rated show televised in the United States. The broadcast between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in February 2024 drew a record 123.4 million viewers, making it the most watched broadcast in U.S. history.

If Swift plays at halftime of Super Bowl LX that will almost certainly boost the audience.