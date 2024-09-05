Taylor Swift Makes NFL Season Debut Rocking Elite All-Denim Look

Who's that girl in the all-denim outfit?

It's Taylor Swift — megastar singer / songwriter and, most notably, arm candy to Travis Kelce.

As the NFL gods intended, the stage was set Thursday for the Kansas City Chiefs — 2023's most-talked-about team and Super Bowl champion — to host the Baltimore Ravens, with WAG Taylor Swift cheering on Kelce.

The First Lady of Football — it's a joke — arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday and immediately turned heads …

Now, credit where credit is due: Taylor Swift may be a football fan's greatest marketing nightmare, but she rocked this all-denim look, paired with the lady cowboy boots … let's not fool ourselves, gents.

WATCH:

Maybe it's the rose-colored lenses of the NFL's Opening Day, but I did not mind seeing Ms. Swift-Kelce during the Thursday Night Football coverage.

Anyone can be a real stickler about this whole Swift-NFL thing …, but then there are appearances like this, where you realize, Hey, maybe this whole Swift thing isn't so bad. Kelce and Swift are here to stay, regardless of what any reported "script leaks" of a mid-season break-up from the dynamic duo entail.

Other football fans also recognized the game put on by Swift.

FOOTBALL IS BACK!

