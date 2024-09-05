Taylor Swift Makes NFL Season Debut Rocking Elite All-Denim Look

Who's that girl in the all-denim outfit? 

It's Taylor Swift — megastar singer / songwriter and, most notably, arm candy to Travis Kelce.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.  (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

As the NFL gods intended, the stage was set Thursday for the Kansas City Chiefs — 2023's most-talked-about team and Super Bowl champion — to host the Baltimore Ravens, with WAG Taylor Swift cheering on Kelce.

The First Lady of Football — it's a joke — arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday and immediately turned heads …

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Now, credit where credit is due: Taylor Swift may be a football fan's greatest marketing nightmare, but she rocked this all-denim look, paired with the lady cowboy boots … let's not fool ourselves, gents.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Maybe it's the rose-colored lenses of the NFL's Opening Day, but I did not mind seeing Ms. Swift-Kelce during the Thursday Night Football coverage. 

Anyone can be a real stickler about this whole Swift-NFL thing …, but then there are appearances like this, where you realize, Hey, maybe this whole Swift thing isn't so bad. Kelce and Swift are here to stay, regardless of what any reported "script leaks" of a mid-season break-up from the dynamic duo entail.

Other football fans also recognized the game put on by Swift. 

FOOTBALL IS BACK!

