NFL Opening Kickoff Game Between Ravens, Chiefs Delayed Due To Weather

After waiting seven months for the NFL season to begin, fans were immediately greeted with a weather delay in Kansas City.

Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens players were pulled off the field during warm-ups and fans were sent to the concourse at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium due to thunderstorms in the Kansas City area.

Ten hours prior to this post on X, GEHA Field sent out a post that took on a bit of a new meaning.

I think the storm to which they were referring was the play of the Kansas City Chiefs and not a literal storm. Unless, of course, the X account of an NFL stadium is incredibly prescient.

I guess we shouldn't rule that out.

Anyway, this is a tough blow for NFL fans who have been waiting for this game since the Super Bowl back in February. Fantasy football lineups are set, bets have been placed and Americans need football.

The one outdoor sport that generally avoids weather delays managed to have one on the opening night of the 2024 NFL season.

What are the odds?? It looks like the season is likely to start at least 20-30 minutes behind schedule.

Stay tuned for updates…

UPDATE: Chiefs/Ravens kickoff is set for 8:40 p.m. ET.