Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Shows Acting Chops With Shocking Footage From FX Show 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce's big-time TV acting role is almost out for the American masses to watch.

On Wednesday, Kelce was featured in an ad for the new FX show, "Grotesquerie," which is giving the Kansas City Chiefs player his first meaty acting role in a surprising career turn.

What In The WORLD Is Kelce's New Show About …

The 34-year-old tight end has been featured in television projects before … none like this.

Kelce introduced the new trailer for Grotesquerie, which is a thriller-horror series destined to be full of gore and on-screen rumpy-pumpy that TV audiences watch nowadays.

How far will Kelce go in this new show? Will you be watching?

Check it out:

What the h*ll-hole did I just watch?

The snippets of the new show left too much to the imagination concerning Kelce's acting. Brief slashes to Kelce's face during the trailer showed a stone-cold expression or a flat delivery of a line, which at least seemed to fit the tone of the show.

Going Full Ebert on Travis Kelce's ‘Grotesquerie’

Frankly, if I want to watch Travis Kelce on my screen, I'll just flip on any of my five other screens where the NFL star is already highlighted, if not for his relationship with Taylor Swift, then for his $100 million podcast, and so forth.

As for the show's plot, watching the trailer and trying to piece it all together is a disservice to oneself.

Will I watch the new show featuring Kelce? Probably not, though I'm highly interested in seeing Kelce's acting chops.

According to IMDB, the Chiefs player will appear in all 10 episodes of the show's first season. The new show releases on Sept. 25.

Based on the trailer, the focal detective, played by Niecey Nash, is looking for a serial killer. To no surprise, that killer seems to be interlinked with … her.

Quick cuts to body horror and shirtless people suggest it'll be another schlocky production by the FX / Disney television company.

Ryan Murphy has long produced this sadomasochistic junk for the FX network, and it's never been my type of show. It's watered-down HBO content that manages to be too salacious for TV.

For a network as robust as FX, with projects like "Fargo" and "The Americans," it's fascinating to watch them return to the Ryan Murphy well.

FX / Disney gave Murphy a nearly $300 million contract to produce content for their network — a deal worse than Daniel Jones' with the Giants.

In some convoluted way, just like the Grotesquerie plot, Chiefs fans and fantasy owners will have Murphy to thank if Kelce flops with K.C. this season — aiming for a Super Bowl Three-Peat.

Travis Kelce is still rolling as a full-time player and celeb.

Kudos to the multi-hyphenate.

