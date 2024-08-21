Travis Kelce Reportedly Starring In Action-Comedy From 'John Wick' Director, Also Lands 'Happy Gilmore' Role

In the latest cycle of Hollywood casting news, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce jumps head-first into the football-to-cinema transfer portal.

"Killa Trav" scored not one but two new acting projects this week, ranging from a cameo in a highly anticipated sequel to a lead role in an action-comedy produced by the director of "John Wick."

This week, Variety reported that Kelce, 34, landed a cameo role in Netflix's sequel to the Adam Sandler vehicle, "Happy Gilmore." Additionally, Travis Kelce will play the lead in a project titled "Loose Cannons," produced by Chad Stahelski, who's responsible for all the kick-a** goodness in the "John Wick" universe. (More on Stahelski later.)

It's a huge credit to Kelce — a football star in the current era of the NFL with a rapidly ascending media presence.

And yes, he's still dating Taylor Swift.

Coming off his third Super Bowl win — with more football left in his career, declared the tight end — Kelce was already whispered to play a role in Ryan Murphy’s FX Series "Grotesquerie," which is a real enigma of a project considering Murphy makes all those weird FX anthology shows like "American Horror Story."

The "Happy Gilmore 2" news is the greatest win, considering the original movie's indelible mark on sports movies and comedies. Dudes adore that movie and football — the pairing works as a perfect set up for Travis Kelce's budding acting career.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing over 240 lbs., Kelce's physicality will surely come into play for the Chad Stahelski project ("Loose Cannons"), which should give him the most to work with, out of all his anticipated projects.

The first "John Wick" movie was directed by Stahelski, and he continued to direct the three ensuing sequels singlehandedly. The "Wick" series instantly became a hit and is hailed as an all-time great action franchise, defying expectations for sequels, for which we have Stahelski to thank. Having his input on a Kelce-starring project … yeah, sign us up.

Previously, Kelce made headlines for guest-hosting SNL to positive reviews and having small roles in television, including his own reality dating show. Kelce was fantastic in a comedic role on Showtime's "Moonbase 8."

Time will tell if audiences will cling to this Second Act in Kelce's career.

