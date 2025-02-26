Taylor Swift Fans Explain Why They're Convinced Travis Kelce Will Keep Playing

Swifties have taken to social media to claim that Travis Kelce will definitely be returning next season to play football with the Kansas City Chiefs because of this simple fact - it's his 13th season.

Now what does that even mean?

Well, obviously Trav will play out next year because 13 is Taylor Swift's favorite number and one that she has always considered "lucky" as she has referenced it for years now.

… And this is why we drink.

KELCE WILL BE PLAYING IN HIS 13TH SEASON - WHICH IS TAYLOR'S LUCKY NUMBER

"I just realized that Travis Kelce, if he does come back… it would be his 13th season. Playing his final year of his career on Taylor Swift's favorite number - you can't make this up," one person wrote on Twitter X that resulted in a bombardment of Swifties screaming "Duh!"

"He's obligated now. The Swifties will drag him from his home if he doesn't play on this sacred number," one person responded. While a diehard Swiftie wrote, "Just realized? Meanwhile, the Swifties [have been] counting down the math [for months now!]"

The Taylor ‘13’ folklore runs deep.

Taylor was born on December 13th and turned 13 on Friday the 13th. Her first album went gold for 13 weeks, while her first number one song had a 13-second intro and, if that wasn't enough, the 13th track on her 2021 Red album is titled "The Lucky One." And guess what color the Kansas City Chiefs wear everybody? That's right, red!

As OutKick's Armando Salguero reported from the NFL Combine earlier this week, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach told reporters that he is "anticipating" the star tight end to return after Kelce left the team with the impression that he wants to suit up for one last season.

When you add the fact that it's his 13th season? Something tells me that there isn't any way that he would dare mess with Taylor's good juju.

Lock it in, Travis will be back in a Chiefs uniform come fall.

