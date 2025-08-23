Taylor Swift Doppelgänger Steals Spotlight At Chiefs-Bears Preseason Game

That's clearly not her... is it?

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Chicago Bears on Friday for some NFL preseason action, and as is the norm for games at Arrowhead these days, there was some buzz about Taylor Swift being in attendance.

Except she wasn't in attendance.

Instead, the buzz was about a woman who bore a striking similarity to the music megastar, and honestly, I had to do a double-take.

I'm just so used to seeing Taylor Swift's mug in Chiefs garb, it faked me out.

I mean, look at this:

There was some serious sleuthing going on because this woman's striking resemblance to Taylor Swift was starting to confuse broadcasters.

I don't think some of these Swifties who think that really was the singer have been watching football long enough to realize that there's no way in hell Swift would blast jet fuel exhaust into the atmosphere en route to Kansas City to catch a preseason game, and definitely not one against the Bears.

If that game were happening across the street from my house, I'd have to be convinced to go watch that over Twilight Zone reruns.

Especially if it's the one with Burgess Meredith getting his glasses smashed. That's a good one… whoops, spoiler alert!

This Swift Lookalike Might Have An Incredible Amount Of Power

But this woman needs to understand what a gift she has. A guy pretended to be Justin Bieber just this week and wound up performing on stage and taking a picture with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

He also got banned from the Vegas hotel where it all happened, but still…

This woman looks more like Swift than that counterfeit Biebs looked like the genuine article. Do you realize how much power she could potentially wield?

She'll never have to wait for a table at a restaurant ever again… that's big.

Plus, if everyone wants a good celebrity doppelganger, Swift is a great one. I mean, poor Donna Kelce has Bruce Vilanch. I think the best I can kind of do is Wolfgang Van Halen, just not as big and way worse at guitar.

Now that we know this Swift-a-like has access to a box at Arrowhead, we need to keep our eyes peeled for her this season.

And if Bruce Vilanch is any bit as funny as his quirky glasses would indicate, he'll show up and sit next to her, and it would just confuse the hell out of everyone.