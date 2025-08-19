Justin Bieber Impersonator Tricked A Vegas Casino Into Performing.....And The Footage Is Gold: WATCH

A man pulled off the trick of a lifetime thanks to having a mildly similar appearance to Justin Bieber.

People impersonating celebrities isn't new. It's been a shtick on the internet for a very long time. However, it's generally hard to get people to fall for it.

Why?

Celebrities are recognizable by their nature of being famous, and any slight differences will likely be spotted.

Well, that is unless you're in Las Vegas pretending to be one of the most famous entertainers on the planet.

Justin Bieber impersonator fools Las Vegas.

A man pretending to be Justin Bieber showed up in Vegas, and managed to get on the stage at The Wynn's XS Nightclub to perform, according to Complex. The outlet reports that the imposter got on stage during a DJ set from Gryffin, and just let it rip.

Picturing it in my mind is funny enough. The actual footage is absolutely incredible.

It's absolutely hilarious that this guy managed to pull this off, and he clearly can't sing at all. Yet, people pulled out their phones, and acted like they were witnessing history in the making. They probably thought they were having the time of their lives.

Don't take my word for it. More footage of the incident shows the fake Bieber being mobbed by people.

The video above is absolute internet gold for one shockingly simple reason. That's clearly not Justin Bieber.

From a distance, I could *MAYBE* buy it. Up close, and it's clear that's very much not the famous singer. In fact, I'd argue they don't even look that similar.

Sure, there are some tattoos (not sure if the ink is real or fake) and some facial hair. Other than that, they really aren't all that similar.

How did anyone who took more than a couple of seconds to scope out the situation fall for this? Maybe, people just let their guard down when they're in Vegas.

Props to the guy for pulling it off, but I'm guessing the people at Wynn who let this happen probably aren't having a great day. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.