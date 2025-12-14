CFB Star Makes Bold Announcement On Social Media During Halftime Of Team's Playoff Game

Not exactly the time or the place to make an announcement.

There isn't exactly a perfect time for a college football player to put his name into the transfer portal, but there is a terrible time to announce you're looking for opportunities elsewhere, and announcing the decision in the middle of a game is about as bad as it gets.

That didn't stop Tarleton State running back Tre Page III from pulling the move on Saturday.

Page's transfer portal announcement didn't just come during the middle of his team's regular-season finale; it came during halftime of Tarleton State's quarterfinal FCS playoff matchup against Villanova.

With Tarleton State leading at the break and just two quarters away from punching its ticket to the semifinals of the FCS bracket, Page saw halftime as the perfect moment to let the college football world know that he was entering the transfer portal.

While this entire situation would have been even more hilarious and ridiculous if Page was actually playing against Villanova, that wasn't the case.

Page led the Texans in rushing during the season with 839 yards while averaging 7.5 yards per pop, but had his year cut short at the end of October. Nevertheless, announcing your plans to leave the program while your teammates are battling on the field in hopes of winning an FCS title is a wild move.

Tarleton State squandered its halftime lead, with Villanova ultimately picking up a 26-21 win on the road, and it's safe to assume nobody inside the Texans' locker room cared less about the loss than Page.

With Villanova pulling off the road upset, these FCS playoffs have turned into a bit of a glorious mess with the Wildcats set to face Illinois State in the semifinals, who stunned both North Dakota State and UC Davis to reach the final four.