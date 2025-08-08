Eagles QB Tanner McKee Shines In Preseason Debut, Sparks Madden Rating Debate

Eagles backup QB Tanner McKee needs a raise. His salary’s fine – just over $1 million for the 2025 season – but his Madden rating needs a boost.

61 overall just ain’t gonna cut it.

Not after the backup signal caller sliced and diced the Bengals in the preseason opener for both teams on Thursday night. McKee, a sixth-round pick in 2023, completed 20-of-25 passes for 252 yards and two tuddies through the air. If that wasn't enough, McKee rushed for a score by way of the Tush Push.

I haven’t consistently been around a pair of sticks in years, but my son’s gaming leads me to believe just about every player in these games are given ratings in the mid-70s or above. Hell, they’re handing out 99 overalls like Oprah did cars.

Deshaun Watson's a freakin' 70 in the 2026 version of Madden. Have you seen Watson throw a football in the years since he was under center for the Texans? He operates as if he has two left arms.

And McKee's saddled with a virtual 61? C'mon EA Sports, do the right thing.

Before torching the Bengals, McKee himself was stunned by his low rating. He thought he'd be a 75. When told he was 14 points lower, he warned: "Watch Thursday."

Well, we watched. And safe to say, Tanner delivered. And then, social media, as social media does, did their thing…





Madden Rates Tanner McKee 61 Overall

Following Philly's win and McKee's eye-opening performance, the quarterback was asked if he showed Thursday that he deserved to be higher than a 61 overall. Laughing, McKee responded to the reporter's question: "We'll see. We'll let them decide. But I've had a lot of people come out to me (and say) ‘Nice job 61’ or whatever it was. It's been a funny joke going around."

In two seasons with the Birds, McKee appeared in only two regular-season games. Both appearances came during last season's Super Bowl run. His first action was in relief when he completed three passes, two of which were touchdowns. A week later, McKee got the start and threw for 269 yards and another two scores in a 20-17 win over the division rival Giants.

Your move, Madden.

