Rays Fans Get Commemorative Ponchos To Celebrate Team's First-Ever Rain Delay

For the first time in the franchise's 27-year history, the Tampa Bay Rays had a home rain delay.

The Rays — who are playing at George M. Steinbrenner Field following hurricane damage to their domed Tropicana Field — saw a 38-minute rain delay during the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

To celebrate the occasion, Rays staff handed out commemorative ponchos in the concourse.

The team was clearly well-prepared, as "First Rays Rain Delay" was already printed on the ponchos with an official sponsor logo. Members of Tampa Bay's grounds crew had even rehearsed tarp pulls with New York Yankees grounds crew members during Spring Training, according to MLB.com's Adam Berry.

Even though they aren't used to it, the Rays seemed unfazed by the rain delay. Tampa Bay got the 3-2 win over the Brewers, thanks to a walk-off, two-out single from outfielder Travis Jankowski.

"To be able to stay locked in through that entire process, and then having some rain on and off as we came back on the field, it's not easy to do," Jankowski said. "It says a lot about the character of the guys in this clubhouse and how much winning every game means to them."

The Rays will play at Steinbrenner Field for the entirety of the 2025 season after the roof at Tropicana Field was shredded in October during Hurricane Milton. In April, the St. Petersburg City Council approved $22.5 million in repairs to the damaged stadium, and the council said last month that the roof installation is expected by December 2025.

Turf installation and other interior changes are expected to be done by April 2026 — just in time for next season.