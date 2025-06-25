Switzerland Women's National Soccer Team Got Smoked By U15 Boys Team

While the radical left would like everyone to believe that men possess no inherent physical advantage when it comes to sports, that defies all reality, biology and common sense. If you need proof of that – although you shouldn't – take a look at what happened to the Switzerland Women's National Team on Wednesday.

As part of their preparation for the upcoming Euro 2025 tournament, they faced Luzern's U15 boys' team in a friendly match. Yes, U15 stands for "under 15 years old," which means the boys' team comprises players 14 and younger. One might think that adult females – especially the best of the bunch in an entire country – might have a chance against male teenagers who have barely reached puberty.

However, the physical advantage that boys possess over girls was on full display in Wednesday's match. Not only did Luzern beat Switzerland, they demolished them in a 7-1 result. If you're not familiar with soccer, giving up seven goals in a match is … a lot.

This isn't the first time we've seen a professional women's soccer team lose to boys. The U.S. Women's National Team, which was the best women's soccer team in the world at the time, lost to a U15 boys' team from Dallas, Texas back in 2015. Carli Lloyd, a player on that USWNT squad, admitted that the mid-pubescent teenage boys were "bigger, stronger and faster" than the adult professional-soccer-playing women.

Yes, the best female soccer players in all of America lost 5-2 to a team of boys from the Dallas, Texas area. But, hey, there's no advantage for men over women in sports, right?