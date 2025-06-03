Swimmers Who Compete In Enhanced Games Will Face Ban

The Enhanced Games — the competition where performance-enhancing drugs aren't just allowed, it's encouraged — will take place in Las Vegas next year, but for any swimmers deciding whether to participate, they may want to think twice before they start doping like the biggest dope who ever doped.

That's because World Aquatics, swimming's governing body, made it very clear that any athlete who takes part in the inaugural Enhanced Games is not welcome to return to regular competition.

According to Fox Sports, the governing body is cracking down on athletes who participate — and there are already some lined up, like Australian swimmer James Magnussen — with new bylaws designed to ban any swimmers who "support, endorse, or participate in sporting events that embrace the use of scientific advancements or other practices that may include prohibited substances and/or prohibited methods."

For those who do decide to take part, they can expect to get an across-the-board ban that would prevent them from working or competing in the sport as a player, coach, team official, and more.

It's strict, but it had to be done, and you've got to expect that other governing bodies will be following suit.

I mean, it only makes sense. If someone started doping to compete in the Enhanced Games, how could you allow them back into regular competition where doping is frowned upon? You can't.

The Enhanced Games are slated to include some track and weightlifting events in addition to swimming, so I don't think it would be too surprising to see athletes who compete in those sports getting similar warnings from their respective governing bodies.