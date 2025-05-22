PED-Fueled 'Enhanced Games' Are Coming In 2026

Ladies and gentlemen, start your doping!

A while back, it was announced that the wheels were in motion for what were being called the "Enhanced Games," a sort of Olympics where, instead of cracking down on athletes doping to gain a competitive edge, competitors are encouraged to juice up as much as possible.

However, the Enhanced Games were still a matter of "if" not "when," but now we know when and where the biggest dope fest since this year's edition of Coachella will take place.

Where better to celebrate what is generally accepted as cheating than Sin City?

The first-ever Enhanced Games are slated to take place exactly one year from now in May 2026, and, according to The Athletic, are being funded by a venture capital fund with backing from Donald Trump Jr. and billionaire Peter Thiel.

The start-up was formed back in 2023 by Australian entrepreneur and lawyer Aron D’Souza, and I think he's on to something.

Look, everyone's first reaction to this has to be a pearl-clutching one. They're like, "I would never watch that," despite being glued to Major League Baseball during the steroid era. Sure, you didn't know it was happening, but it was entertaining, and that's what the Enhanced Games are going to be.

Let's be real about this: I think we're all going to take a peek at this, because it sounds nuts.

When the date of the Enhanced Games was announced, they also shared that they had worked with Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev, who finished fifth in the 50m freestyle just last summer at the Paris Olympics. They claimed that after training and using performance enhancers, Gkolomeev was able to break the 50m freestyle world record of 20.91 seconds which was set by Brazil's Cesar Cielo back in 2009 by two tenths of a second.

Sure there may be an asterisk next to any record set next May in Las Vegas, but they'll be fun to watch.