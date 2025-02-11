Swifties Strike Back at CJ Gardner-Johnson Following Nasty Taylor Swift Mention

Swifties grew upset over Philadelphia Eagles fans booing Taylor Swift during her appearance in New Orleans on Sunday for Super Bowl 59.

One Eagles defender known for stoking controversies (defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson) added some uncouth comments about Taylor as a means to get Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's attention, and those jabs sent a barrage of Swifties into Attack Mode.

CJGJ made fun of Kelce for leaving his ex-girlfriend (Kayla Nicole) in 2022, branded as "thicker" than Swift by Gardner-Johnson (stay classy, guy).

Philadelphia got the first and last laugh after beating the Chiefs, 40-22.

Meanwhile, Swifties' idea of revenge against CJGJ over his comments was locating a restaurant owned by Gardner-Johnson's mother and ‘review bombing’ the establishment (Kings Grill) in Rockledge, FL. — i.e., posting a ton of negative reviews.

According to the New York Post, the high volume of inauthentic reviews was flagged by Yelp with the following notice: "This business is being monitored by Yelp’s Support team for content related to media reports." Speaking with TMZ, Gardner-Johnson's mother, Del, said she was aware of the hate she's been getting from Swift's followers related to her son's comments.

She told the outlet that the restaurant is "going to be fine regardless of who posts what or says anything."

"We're good," Mama Gardner-Johnson added.

CJ may be eating his words after seeing his mom get involved.

