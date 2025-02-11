Swifties Strike Back at CJ Gardner-Johnson Following Nasty Taylor Swift Mention

Swifties grew upset over Philadelphia Eagles fans booing Taylor Swift during her appearance in New Orleans on Sunday for Super Bowl 59. 

One Eagles defender known for stoking controversies (defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson) added some uncouth comments about Taylor as a means to get Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's attention, and those jabs sent a barrage of Swifties into Attack Mode.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift, Alana Haim and Este Haim attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CJGJ made fun of Kelce for leaving his ex-girlfriend (Kayla Nicole) in 2022, branded as "thicker" than Swift by Gardner-Johnson (stay classy, guy).

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Cooper DeJean #33and C.J. Gardner-Johnson #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after a fourth down stop in the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia got the first and last laugh after beating the Chiefs, 40-22.

Meanwhile, Swifties' idea of revenge against CJGJ over his comments was locating a restaurant owned by Gardner-Johnson's mother and ‘review bombing’ the establishment (Kings Grill) in Rockledge, FL. — i.e., posting a ton of negative reviews. 

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 22:  C.J. Gardner-Johnson #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

According to the New York Post, the high volume of inauthentic reviews was flagged by Yelp with the following notice: "This business is being monitored by Yelp’s Support team for content related to media reports." Speaking with TMZ, Gardner-Johnson's mother, Del, said she was aware of the hate she's been getting from Swift's followers related to her son's comments. 

She told the outlet that the restaurant is "going to be fine regardless of who posts what or says anything."

"We're good," Mama Gardner-Johnson added.

CJ may be eating his words after seeing his mom get involved. 

