C.J. Gardner-Johnson Ejected From Washington Game And Gives Crowd A Piece Of His Mind On Way Out

The Philadelphia Eagles are locked in a tough game with the Washington Commanders and emotions are running so high that safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been ejected after being flagged for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

"It's automatic," FOX officiating analyst Dean Blandino said on the telecast. "Once you get that second one, you're out of the game."

Mysterious Unsportsmanlike Penalty

The penalty happened after a play in which the Commanders lost the football and the Eagles recovered. They mystery is it was a deadball foul that no one saw happen.

Gardner-Johnson wasn't even involved on that play.

But he was obviously flagged for saying or doing something after the play.

The network went to commercial after the turnover.

Of course, Gardner-Johnson defended himself after the game. He said on X that he "got kicked out for nothing. I play with passion and fire! Guys were chirping all day what you expect!!"

Gardner-Johnson Gives Crowd The Fingers

And when the network returned we saw Gardner-Johnson being informed he was disqualified. He seemed shocked and but then had to take the long walk of shame back to the Philadelphia locker room.

Gardner-Johnson was accompanied on what resembled a prep walk by Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro.

And it was wise DiSandro escorted the player because Washington fans apparently took liberties sharing their opinions of the moment with Gardner-Johnson. And the player, already obviously enfuriated by being ejected, let the fans know how he feels about them.

He gave them a twin middle finger salute.

This ejection is not without cost.

Firstly, Gardner-Johnson will likely be fined.

Eagles Burned In Gardner-Johnson Absence

Secondly, his absence was felt when first-year backup Tristen McCollum took his spot. On the very next series that the Commanders had the ball, they ran a pick play near the end zone and McCollum did not cover the deepest receiver.

The bust by McCollum resulted in a four-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels to Olamide Zaccheaus.

The Eagles secondary broke down again in the fourth quarter when Jayden Daniels connected with Zaccheaus on his fourth TD pass of the day.

Literally, no one covered Zaccheaus.

The scored tied the game and the ensuing kick gave the Commanders the lead.

It's a nightmare for the Eagles that they'll probably believe wouldn't be happening if their veteran safety was still playing.