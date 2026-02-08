Super Bowl LX Was Forgettable And If Casual Fans Boycotted They Didn't Miss Much

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – If you boycotted the Super Bowl, you're not alone. The New England Patriots offense also did for most of Sunday night.

The Seattle Seahawks are the Super Bowl LX champions and reign over the entire NFL because they overmatched Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots offense in a 29-13 blowout.

The truth is this game had only a couple of moments when it was in doubt.

Those were at the beginning of the game when the score was tied and then not again until 12:27 was left in the fourth quarter, when the Patriots finally got on the scoreboard to turn what was 19-0 walk in the park for the Seahawks into a 19-7 curiosity that was fleeting.

Legion Goes Boom On Pats

Otherwise, this was not at all entertaining in the sense we were sweating the outcome or feeling any drama. Instead, this game will be remembered in Seattle as the moment that the franchise's latter-day Legion of Boom blew up in the face of the New England Patriots.

So, let's just agree this game isn't going down in our memory as any sort of classic.

By the time Seattle kicker Jason Myers connected on his second or third of fourth field goal, this game was over for all intents. And when the somewhat challenged Seahawks offense did find the end zone on a 16-yard pass to tight end AJ Barner, the sound we all heard was TV remotes clicking to a different, more compelling show….

…Like a replay of a 1950s Lassie episode.

A dog series replacing a dog of a game.

"We were beat," Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said afterward. "We were beat, outcoached and outplayed."

And, honestly, we weren't asking for a lot, but the Seahawks gave the Patriots practically nothing by way of hope. Drake Maye struggled, his offensive line struggled, his receivers struggled. Even Ann Michael Maye's Instagram account struggled with cookies or whatever it's about.

Drake Maye And Offense AWOL

"One of the worst performances ever in a Super Bowl," play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico said in the fourth quarter.

"It has been a nightmarish night tonight for Drake Maye," analyst Cris Collinsworth added.

There were only two moments when New England offensive players made a play:

When Mack Hollins caught a 35-yard TD from Maye in the fourth quarter.

And when Kyle Williams tackled a streaker who led the Super Bowl security all over the field and past the Patriots' offensive huddle in the second half.

That was it. The garbage time TD with 2:21 left?

Seahawks Defense Dominates

Nobody cared. The Seahawks sideline was already in celebration mode.

And what did they do to celebrate?

They delivered a 45-yard interception return TD by linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

They limited the Patriots to one first down between the first and third quarter. They collected three take-aways.

The most interesting part of this night?

Well, the halftime show.

Sorry, but it was.

It was interesting. It was filled with beats that typically aren't heard at the Super Bowl.

And it will be, in some ways, insulting to people who do not have a clue what was being sung by Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny and his guests like Ricky Martin and well-known salsa singer Lady Gaga (not really a salsa singer).

Halftime Show Not America First

The show turned the halftime show at the All-American game into something international. Something, yes, foreign.

But it also spoke to the inarguable fact that Hispanics make up an estimated 20% of the country.

This show was not America First. It wasn't nationalist.

It was internationalist.

And in that regard, it was a slap in the face to native English speakers. And President Donald Trump predictably hated the show.

But guess what? A boycott of the show based merely on the idea that Spanish was spoken is also a slap to your neighbors.

You spoke Italian to your nonna. Or Yiddish to your bubbe. Well, Hispanics speak Spanish to their abuela.

Trump Hated Hafltime Show

The people who boycotted based on Bad Bunny's anti-American rhetoric, I get that.

But the people who boycotted that show based on the Spanish thing would probably never think of boycotting a show if, say, black artists were playing, or country singers and their thick drawl were playing. Think about that.

Ultimately, the ratings will tell the story of how America felt about the halftime show.

But this much is certain: The game didn't help the ratings.

The game was forgettable. It was as solid a reason as any to boycott.