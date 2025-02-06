Super Bowl LIX Ticket Prices Are Dropping Fast

Super Bowl LIX tickets continue to plummet in price as brokers say that fans are simply not interested in traveling to see the same matchup as two years ago.

In the past week, the average ticket price has fallen nearly 60% in value, with many secondary ticket resellers feeling the heat (as well as the losses) in what is typically their best week of sales ahead of the big game.

Although tickets are still relatively expensive for the average person, when comparing this year's prices to previous years, it is shocking how much the value has dropped.

For example, the cheapest ticket for last year's 49ers vs Chiefs game in the nosebleeds averaged around $7,800. As for this year? It'll cost you less than $4,000 to get into the Caesars Superdome, but you may want to wait - with every passing day the price gets lower and lower.

So why the big drop in Super Bowl prices? It's actually due to a variety of reasons, TickPick's content strategist Kyle Zorn told me earlier Thursday.

CHIEFS FATIGUE

First off, the game itself.

Eagles vs Chiefs is exciting, but not when we just saw essentially the same thing two years ago, minus Saquon Barkley. For some people out there, the only reason to tune in would be to hopefully see Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs lose. But that would also mean having to root for Philadelphia, which, let's be honest, isn't an easy thing to do either. In fact, I'd even argue that there is much less buzz for this year's game all around - it doesn't even seem that the game is taking place literally three days from now!

"This matchup is absolutely a less desirable match up as well as a city for the corporate crowd," Zorn said.

Another reason is the sheer cost of things.

Many people are still dealing with hard times in the economy and throwing thousands of dollars on tickets - especially when both teams have been there recently - might not be in the casual fan's budget.

If that wasn't enough, New Orleans hotel prices are going for nearly EIGHT TIMES the regular cost. In fact, the Sport Management Research Institute told Front Office Sports that the hotel rates are the highest it has seen in nearly three decades of tracking Super Bowl events.

With hotels going for nearly a grand a night, and many hotels having a 2 or 3-night minium stay, you can understand why fans may not want to drop thousands upon thousands of dollars just to party on Bourbon Street.

Zorn told me that in the end, the will of the people and the free market will decide just how expensive games should be, and as of right now, one has to wonder if there is a bit of Chiefs fatigue out there.

A quick scroll through social media shows that many fans are tired of the referees who may or may not help them out. They are tired of the cameras panning towards Taylor Swift in a suite every week. They are tired of seeing the Chiefs continue to win.

For those fans, although it would be great to see Philly defeat the Chiefs in person, they can do the same exact thing with their friends and family from the comfort of their living room, and still have thousands of dollars in their bank account.

