Super Bowl Halftime Protester Arrested; Separately Named As 'Victim' In Antonio Brown Shooting Case

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February disappointed many, overshadowed by performer Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, 41, who took the stage with a pro-Palestinian flag and a Sudanese flag bearing the words "Sudan and Free Gaza."

Nantambu had previously been sentenced in federal court for "identification fraud," going by the alias "Adonis Jefferson."

Five months later, Louisiana State Police announced Nantambu’s arrest, revealing he was also listed as a "victim" in a Miami shooting incident earlier this year involving former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

"In coordination with the National Football League, troopers learned that Nantambu had permission to be on the field during the performance, but did not have permission to demonstrate as he did," Louisiana State Police stated this week about the incident at the Super Bowl.

Nantambu surrendered and was booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace after security attempted to detain him at the Caesars Superdome in Louisiana as he fled.

An investigation revealed Nantambu, hired as a performer, deviated from the choreography to express pro-Gaza sentiments, which he previously told Al-Jazeera were inspired by his Muslim faith and stemmed from the terrorist acts of Oct. 7, 2023.

The NFL responded to the Louisiana State Police’s actions, stating via ESPN: "We take any attempt to disrupt any part of an NFL game, including the halftime show, very seriously and are pleased this individual will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. In addition to the ongoing criminal case, the NFL banned the individual from attending any NFL games or events."

Separately, ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown faced charges of attempted murder after allegedly firing shots during an altercation at a Miami boxing event in May, where Nantambu, present at the scene, told authorities one of Brown’s gunshots "grazed his neck."

Brown blamed the media for his troubles and claimed racial profiling.

